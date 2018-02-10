Grassley Memo Shocker! Did The UK Meddle In Our Elections? With Guest Phil Giraldi.

Grassley Memo adds several fascinating layers to the story of who was meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election.

For some reason the Sen. Grassley Memo released earlier this week is being largely ignored by the media.

In fact the memo not only confirms what we learned in the Nunes FISA Memo, but it adds several fascinating layers to the story of who was meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election.

Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi joins today’s show to discuss the operatives behind the scenes…

Also see:

The Nunes Memo Needs More Work – Philip Giraldi

Grassley-Graham Memo Affirms Nunes Memo — Media Yawns